IRGC talks details on its missile attacks in Syria
All the missiles targeting the terrorist positions have hit the intended targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said.
“We could simultaneously monitor the missiles hitting targets through drones flying over the Deir ez-Zor,” Hajizadeh said, Tasnim news agency reported June 19.
He added that the missiles were launched from Iran and passed through Iraq’s territory before hitting the targets in Syria.
He further said that the IRGC targeted command centers as well as centers of preparing suicide cars by mid-range missiles.
Meanwhile Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, the IRGC spokesman said that six mid-range ballistic missiles targeted positions within 650 to 700 kilometres in Deir ez-Zor.
Sharif said that a number of the launched missiles were the Zolfaqar missiles, capable of hitting the spot targets accurately.
He added that Iran coordinated the attack with the Syrian government prior to launching missiles.
The IRGC announced on June 18 that the medium-range ground-to-ground missiles were launched from Iran’s western provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan in response to the recent IS (ISIL, ISIS)-claimed terror attacks in Tehran, which killed 18 people and injured 50 more.