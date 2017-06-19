IRGC talks details on its missile attacks in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19‎



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



All the missiles targeting the terrorist positions have hit the intended targets in Syria’s Deir ez-‎Zor, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said.‎



‎“We could simultaneously monitor the missiles hitting targets through drones flying over the Deir ‎ez-Zor,” Hajizadeh‏ ‏said, Tasnim news agency reported June 19.‎



He added that the missiles were launched from Iran and passed through Iraq’s territory before ‎hitting the targets in Syria.‎



He further said that the IRGC targeted command centers as well as centers of preparing ‎suicide cars by mid-range missiles.‎



Meanwhile Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, the IRGC spokesman said that six mid-range ‎ballistic missiles targeted positions within 650 to 700 kilometres in Deir ez-Zor.‎



Sharif said that a number of the launched missiles were the Zolfaqar missiles, capable of hitting the spot ‎targets accurately.‎



He added that Iran coordinated the attack with the Syrian government prior to launching missiles.‎



The IRGC announced on June 18 that the medium-range ground-to-ground missiles were launched from Iran’s western provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan in response to the recent IS (ISIL, ISIS)-claimed terror attacks in Tehran, which killed 18 people and injured 50 more.