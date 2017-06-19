Official: Youth to achieve success thanks to policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Youth will achieve success thanks to the policy pursued by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, said Yusuf Mammadaliyev, head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

He was addressing an event dedicated to the June 15 National Salvation Day, held in the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

The event was also attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Head of the Department for Social and Political Affairs at the Presidential Administration Tahir Suleymanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Youth and Sports Fuad Muradov, representatives of youth organizations and other guests.

