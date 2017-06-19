Kyrgyzstan expands powers of Security Council

2017-06-19 14:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev signed a law aimed at expanding the powers of the Republic’s Security Council, the press service of the head of state said in a message June 19.

In line with the new law, the Security Council will identify internal and external risks to the vital interests of the individuals, society and the state.

Moreover the Security Council will work on forecasting, analyzing and assessing challenges and threats, and develop sufficient preventive measures.

According to the new law, the issues of national security which require urgent solutions will be discussed at extraordinary narrow-format meetings of the Security Council.

The Security Council also got the right to inspect the activities of state bodies, including the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the sphere of defense and security ensuring.

The law comes into force on the day of its official publication.

Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council is headed by the country’s president.