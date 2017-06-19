Zarif: Iran’s missile capability helps int’l anti-terror fight

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic's missile capability helps the international fight against terrorism.



Iran's missile capability protects its citizens in lawful self-defense and advances common global fight to eradicate ISIS (ISIL aka Islamic State) terrorist group and extremist terror, Zarif wrote on his twitter account June 19.



The top Iranian diplomat’s statement comes after the IRGC targeted ISIS positions in Syria’s Deir ez-‎Zor on June 18 in response to the group’s recent terror attacks in Tehran, which killed 18 people and injured 50 more.



All of the six mid-range ‎ballistic missiles targeting the terrorist positions have hit the intended targets, according to the IRGC.



The missiles were launched from Iran’s western provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan and passed through Iraq’s territory before ‎hitting the targets in Syria.‎



The IRGC coordinated the attack with the Syrian government prior to launching missiles.