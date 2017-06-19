Turkey, Germany to mull regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Germany will discuss regional issues during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Germany, the Turkish media outlets reported.

According to the reports, Erdogan will visit Germany on July 7-8.

The two sides will discuss the withdrawal of German Air Force from the Incirlik Air Base.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel visited Turkey on June 5 to discuss the presence of the German Air Force at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Previously, Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen at the Incirlik Air Base prompting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may consider moving 250 troops stationed at the air base to one of the neighboring countries.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a possible withdrawal of the German Air Force contingent from the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey poses no problem for Ankara. Turkey remains a key country – member of NATO in the Middle East. The Incirlik air base is one of the main bases of the US and NATO in the region.

Germany, after withdrawing forces from the Turkish Incirlik air base, will station its Air Force in Jordan, Jordanian media outlets reported.

The German Air Force will be stationed at the Al Azraq Air Base.

