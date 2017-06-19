Azerbaijani defense minister meets OSCE MG co-chairs

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland and Stephane Visconti, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The sides discussed the operational situation on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.