Turkmen president appoints head of IFAS Executive Committee

2017-06-19 14:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 19

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Guyzgeldi Baijanov has been appointed chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), according to an order signed by the Turkmen president, IFAS President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan chairs the IFAS in 2017-2019.

The IFAS was established in 1993 by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to support scientific and practical research and organize financing social and economic and environmental programs in the region aimed at improving environmental situation of Aral Sea region.