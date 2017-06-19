Azerbaijan’s Unibank sells its share in Unileasing CJSC

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Unibank OJSC sold its stake in the leasing company Unileasing, according to the bank’s audit report for 2016.

The report says that the bank, which had a 66.7-percent share in the company, sold it to three individuals, whose names have not been disclosed.

Currently, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which owns a 33.3-percent share, is also a shareholder of Unileasing CJSC.

The company was created in July 2004.