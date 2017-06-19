Romania calls Azerbaijan only strategic partner in South Caucasus

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the only state in the South Caucasus region wherewith Romania has a strategic partnership, Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a message on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

The ministry noted that Romania was the second country after Turkey to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan on December 11, 1991.

Romanian Foreign Ministry stressed that with its geostrategic position and natural resources, Azerbaijan can play an important role in strengthening Europe's energy security as well as in the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

“Romania supports the implementation of the Southern Natural Gas Corridor project (which is already underway), which will contribute to the diversification of gas supply sources to European countries,” the Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time Romania is interested in regional projects on the development of transport routes between Europe and Asia, according to the ministry.

The ministry also noted that Romania supports further development of EU-Azerbaijan relations, including the fast conclusion of a new, ambitious and comprehensive Framework Agreement to develop and deepen the provisions of the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in 1999.

“All this creates strong premises for the further development of the political and diplomatic dialogue, on a governmental and parliamentary level, as well as for the Romanian-Azerbaijani bilateral cooperation in all areas,” the ministry said.

