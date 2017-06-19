SCO’s expansion to help in political settlement of Afghan crisis

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 19

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which already includes India and Pakistan, will also have a direct impact on the situation in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anvar Nasirov told reporters June 19.

Kabul now has more neighbors, which are the SCO member countries and directly interested in stabilizing the military, political situation and socio-economic development of this state, he noted.

According to the deputy minister, this will create favorable conditions for reaching a regional consensus on the political settlement of the Afghan crisis.

Nasirov emphasized that Uzbekistan considers the soonest normalization of the situation in Afghanistan as an important component of peace and security in the vast region.

Uzbekistan, resolutely supporting the efforts of Afghans and the international community to establish a peaceful life in the country, makes an effective contribution to the implementation of programs for the social and economic reconstruction of Afghanistan. Particularly, the country helps in the construction of many infrastructure facilities on Afghanistan’s territory.

Nasirov noted that Uzbekistan’s efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region were highly appreciated by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who visited the country in the first decade of June.

During the visit, Antonio Guterres said that the atmosphere of peace and tranquility, harmony and tolerance prevailing in Uzbekistan fully corresponds to the main goals and principles of the UN, added Nasirov.