Official: Youth to achieve success thanks to policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An event dedicated to the June 15 National Salvation Day was organized in the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 19 by the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Assistant of the Azerbaijani First Vice-President, Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Head of the Department for Social and Political Affairs at the Presidential Administration Tahir Suleymanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Youth and Sports Fuad Muradov, representatives of youth organizations and other guests.

Addressing the event, Minister Azad Rahimov spoke about the significance of the National Salvation Day for Azerbaijan. He noted that the National Salvation Day is an important day in the history of Azerbaijan.

"As the time goes by, the significance of this day is growing. By assessing the current development of Azerbaijan in all spheres, the country’s position on international arena, it is clearly visible how important this date, June 15, is for our people and for our country," said Rahimov.

The minister noted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev is a phenomenon who deeply studied and achieved development in all spheres.

"Heydar Aliyev undertook such a big and responsible task of the savior of the country, and successfully fulfilled it," added Rahimov.

He went on to say that great leader Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to youth policy, which successfully continues today.

Assistant of the Azerbaijani First Vice-President, Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev, for his part, said the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who came to power at the will of people in 1993, during the most difficult period for the Azerbaijani state, always attached importance to the education of youth in the spirit of patriotism in order to provide the younger generation with modern knowledge.

According to him, creation of favorable conditions for the youth was one of the main priorities of the state policy.

Mammadaliyev emphasized that today the great leader’s care for the youth is worthily continued by President Ilham Aliyev. He said creation of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues in the Presidential Administration is indicative of the president’s attention and care to the youth.

"We, the youth, will justify this trust by being united. Our goal is to see the Azerbaijani youth healthy, patriotic, and committed to national values," he said.

He added that the Azerbaijani youth should always be ready to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

"War should be conducted not only on the front line, but also in the media, on social media, and on Wikipedia."

Mammadaliyev said a glorious page opened in the history of Azerbaijan after the return of great leader Heydar Aliyev to power.

"Over the past 25 years, Azerbaijan has been successfully developing in all fields, becoming a leading state in the region. The youth also plays an important role in the development of Azerbaijan," he noted.

Mammadaliyev pointed out that this is the youth that will achieve success thanks to the policy pursued by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Tahir Suleymanov, Deputy Head of the Department for Social and Political Affairs at the Presidential Administration, addressing the event noted that Azerbaijan was in chaos in the 1990s. He reminded that the country could be divided and destroyed.

"Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power saved Azerbaijan from such threats. From 1993 to 2003, Heydar Aliyev met with the youth 43 times, signed up to 20 decrees and orders. This policy is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. There are no departments for the youth and sports in presidential administrations of other countries. This is manifestation of attention to youth policy," he said.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the Youth Association of the New Azerbaijan Party Seymur Orujov, Chairman of the Ireli Public Union Mirhasan Seyidov and other participants who addressed the event, spoke about the work carried out by National Leader Heydar Aliyev for the Azerbaijani people and the work done in the field of youth policy.

The forum participants noted that Azerbaijan’s development and achievements are connected with the name of the national leader.