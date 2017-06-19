TAP’s construction continues at an accelerated pace

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) continues at an accelerated pace, said Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Athens on June 19.

According to Tsipras, TAP is one of important energy projects in the region.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

