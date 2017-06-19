Azerbaijan could’ve faced big tragedy, if not for Heydar Aliyev

Azerbaijan would have faced a bigger tragedy than that of April 28, 1920 if great leader Heydar Aliyev did not come to power for the second time on June 15, 1993 at the request of the Azerbaijani people, said Farhad Hajiyev, executive director at Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

He was addressing an event dedicated to the June 15 National Salvation Day, held in the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Youth Foundation.

Farhad Hajiyev noted that if in 1920 “we lost Zangezur and Goyche, in 1993 we would have completely lost Azerbaijan”.

“The Azerbaijani people that faced with civil war, chaos, separatism and political crisis, saw the only way out in Heydar Aliyev – a great patriot, politician and personality, who loves his people and his nation. Thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s policy, the modern independent Azerbaijan has become a rapidly developing country of the world. The legacy of Heydar Aliyev will live forever.”

Hajiyev said that Heydar Aliyev had always considered the issues related to the youth as a major and integral part of his policy. The foundation of the state youth policy, which is being successfully implemented today, was laid under Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, according to Hajiyev.