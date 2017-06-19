Turkey wants to open new page in relations with EU - Yildirim

2017-06-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey wants to open a new page in relations with the EU, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly spoke about this, the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

He made the remarks in Athens June 19 during a press conference with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.

Despite that Turkey and the EU signed an agreement on the abolition of visas, the EU hasn’t fulfilled its promises, Yildirim noted.

Earlier, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator Omer Celik said that the country shouldn’t refuse from joining the EU.

Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005. In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement.