Iran missile attack in IS a public demand

2017-06-19 17:02 | www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, June 19

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Iran’s missile attack on the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) was a “must” and a demand of the Iranian public, former MP Abolfazl Shakuri says.

“It was necessary that Iran gave such response to the IS after their recent terror attacks in Tehran. The people expected such response from Iran,” Shakuri told Trend June 19.

The former MP emphasized that the missile attack is also justifiable in terms of international norms.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired six medium-range missiles which pounded IS command headquarters as well as arms and ammunition centers June 18 night, the IRGC announced, referring to the attacks as successful.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, said the missiles were fired from the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan and flew over Iraq before landing in Syria.

The IRGC said the attack, the first of its kind in Iran, was in response to an IS-claimed terrorist operation which claimed the lives of 18 Iranians in Tehran earlier this month.