Three countries set to join AIIB

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) adopted a resolution to increase the number of the bank’s members, the AIIB said in a message June 19.

The Board of Directors of the AIIB approved the applications of three countries, among which there will be one regional and two non-regional members, according to the message.

Tonga will be new regional member of the AIIB, while Argentina and Madagascar will become the bank’s non-regional members.

Thus, the total number of members of the bank will reach 80. New members will join the AIIB after the necessary internal processes are completed and the first capital contributions to the bank are made. The new members will receive their shares from the existing pool of unallocated shares of the AIIB.

Azerbaijan’s share in the AIIB capital is 0.2732 percent ($254.1 million).