UAE urges Turkey to pursue balanced policy in Qatar crisis

2017-06-19 17:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash called on Turkey to pursue a balanced policy in the Qatar crisis, Arab media outlets reported.

He noted that the political isolation of Qatar can last for years.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has already met with heads and ambassadors of a number of Arab states for resolving the Qatar crisis.

Earlier, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a speedy resolution of the crisis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu