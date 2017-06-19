“AppLab” residents conquer a startup competition

2017-06-19

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan is proud to announce that one of the projects participating in the company’s “Applab” program has attained its first success.

Thus, “Applab” member project “Mango” became the first place winner among 20 nominees as the most innovative project in the “1st ADA University Ideation Competition”, held at the ADA University.

“Mango” is a mobile application that helps users to make a choice on where to have breakfast, lunch and dinner in a matter of few clicks, based on their preferences and requirements. At the same time the app users can get automated answers to their questions on various restaurants of their interest. This application can be synchronized and used simultaneously with Facebook and other social networks.

Currently, “Mango” team consists of 4 students of ADA University. “Applab” is hosting them for the next 6 months so the team can work on developing the idea into a full-scale mobile app. In addition, “Mango” team will benefit from professional consultancy through range of training and workshops organized by Bakcell and its partners.

“AppLab” is an accelerated execution module, designed to help the selected developers in bringing up their ideas, mobile apps and technologies to life from pilot version to a finished product on a regional level.

