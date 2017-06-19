Baku to host int’l conference as part of young leaders’ forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Baku will host the meeting, titled “Youth of Russia and Azerbaijan: traditional values – reference point to the future”, on June 20.

The event will be held as part of the project “Forum of Young Leaders of Eurasian countries”, to be held in Moscow in autumn 2017.

Organizers of the experts’ meeting are the representation of the North-South political center and the Expert Council of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network).

The meeting, which will be attended by political analysts, experts, heads of youth organizations, scientists and journalists, will be held at the Central Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.