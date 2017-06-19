Launch of BTK railway to be mulled in Turkey’s Kars

2017-06-19 17:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Officials from Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish railway authorities will discuss the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project in Kars, Turkey on July 5, head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku.

“The date of the BTK launch can be announced after that meeting. The project is expected to be launched this year,” he said June 19.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.