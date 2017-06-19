IS rolling downhill after Iran attack - MP

2017-06-19 17:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, June 19

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

After Iranian missile attacks on the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh), the terrorist group is now rolling downhill, Iranian MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Trend June 19.

“The recent IRGC attack on IS signifies a strategic alteration in regional developments at a time when 16 years have passed with the US and West keeping silent over the situation,” Falahatpisheh said.

“Iran has been the sole reason for IS defeats so far only by providing military consultation (to the Syrian government against IS). But now that Iran is there operationally, the IS is on steep downhill ground.”

He noted that the recent attack has three messages. “One message is for IS, telling it that it will met a harsh response if it tries to harass Iran.”

“The second message concerns Israel and Saudi Arabia which cherish the thought of destabilizing Iran. The attack proved that Iran will not let go unanswered any move by a regional rival.”

The third message, the MP said, is for the United States, which has equipped many regional countries.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired six medium-range missiles which pounded IS command headquarters as well as arms and ammunition centers June 18 night, the IRGC announced, referring to the attacks as successful.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, said the missiles were fired from the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan and flew over Iraq before landing in Syria.

The IRGC said the attack, the first of its kind in Iran, was in response to a terrorist operation which claimed the lives of 18 Iranians in Tehran earlier this month.