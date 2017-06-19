Iran’s IRGC kills Baluchi armed group head

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The head of the Ansar al-Furqan militant group has been killed during an operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Jalil Qanbar Zehi was killed in an operation by Qods Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force in Qasr-e Qand Mountains, the IRGC said June 19.

Earlier on June 16, IRGC announced that it prevented a possible terror attack, revealing a terrorist group in the country’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The report said some of the “terrorists” were killed, some were injured, and the rest managed to escape.

Reportedly, armed clashes broke out June 15 when Iranian security forces ambushed Ansar Al-Furqan, a Baluchi pro-Sunni militant group operating in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

According to the reports, the security forces seized a big amount of explosives and several suicide vests following the clashes, in which a number of militants were killed and wounded.