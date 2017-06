OSCE MG urges Karabakh conflict sides to reduce tensions

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) encourages the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to consider measures that would reduce tensions on the Line of Contact and the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says a statement by the OSCE MG co-chairs issued June 19.

Story still developing