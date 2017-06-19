Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Lao FM (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Saleumxay Kommasith June 19.

“It is my honor to pay my first official visit to your beautiful country,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Saleumxay Kommasith told President Aliyev. “Taking this opportunity, we would like to extend President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Bounnhang Vorachith’s greetings to you. Please accept my best wishes for your new achievements and for prosperity of your people.”

President Ilham Aliyev thanked FM Kommasith for warm words, saying Azerbaijan is keen to expand cooperation with the Lao People's Democratic Republic. The head of state described Lao FM Saleumxay Kommasith's visit to Azerbaijan as a good indicator of mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that the issues of mutual interest and cooperation prospects will be discussed during FM Kommasith's visit to Azerbaijan.

FM Kommasith hailed the long history of the Azerbaijan-Laos relations, saying this relationship started at the time of the Soviet Union. He praised Azerbaijan's significant contributions to the socio-economic development as well as to staff training in the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Lao FM Saleumxay Kommasith described Azerbaijan as the leading country in the region and praised its great strides. He emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits between the two countries.

They exchanged views on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lao People's Democratic Republic in a number of fields, including education and tourism.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings of President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Bounnhang Vorachith and asked the FM to communicate his greetings to the Lao leader.