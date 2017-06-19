Azer Turk Bank appoints Executive Board chairman

2017-06-19 19:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Orkhan Huseynov has been appointed as chairman of Executive Board at Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank OJSC, said the bank in a message June 19.

The appointment was decided at a meeting of the bank’s shareholders on June 19.

Earlier, Huseynov served as acting chairman of the Azer Turk Bank Executive Board since Khalid Ahadov became chairman of Management Board at the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

Azer Turk Bank, major shareholder of which is the government of Azerbaijan, is in the top 10 banks of the country for such indicators as risk-weighted assets, aggregate capital adequacy, ROA and ROE coefficients etc.

Today, the bank is successfully implementing all its strategic responsibilities and strengthening its positions in the main segments of the financial market of the country via efficient business administration.