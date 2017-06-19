Turkey to use its authority to resolve Qatar crisis: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey plays an important role and enjoys authority in the Islamic world, and using this, Ankara intends to resolve the Qatar crisis, head of the Turkish Media Association Ekrem Kiziltas told Trend.

The accusations of terrorism against Qatar are groundless, according to him. Kiziltas believes the main cause of the Qatar crisis is Doha’s independent policy in the region.

“It is because of this independent policy, the Arab states want to, in some way, teach a lesson to Qatar,” he said.

Kiziltas noted that despite all the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, the people of these countries do not support the policy of isolation of Qatar.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier met with heads and ambassadors of a number of Arab states for resolving the Qatar crisis.

Touching upon this, Kiziltas said Turkey “by its mediation diplomacy, wants to convey to these countries that the policy of isolation of Qatar can at any time be used against them by interested forces.”

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

