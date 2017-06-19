Uzbek head offers condolences to Portuguese president

2017-06-19 20:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 19

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a message to Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in connection with the forest fires that had infested the country’s central part, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction.

Mirziyoyev offered his sincere condolences and requested the Portuguese president to convey his words of sympathy and support to the entire Portuguese people, as well as to the families and friends of the victims and those who suffered.

As a result of wildfires in the central region of Portugal, 61 people were killed and more than 60 became injured, according to local authorities.