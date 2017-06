Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to mull economic co-op

2017-06-19 21:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 19

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

An Uzbek delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov will on June 20 arrive in Dushanbe to participate in the Uzbek-Tajik talks, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

“During the two-day visit, it is planned to mull practical issues of expanding cooperation in trade, economic, investment and other spheres,” reads the message.