MP: Development in all spheres in Azerbaijan – result of Heydar Aliyev’s correct policy

2017-06-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Samir Ali – Trend:

There was a serious internal crisis in Azerbaijan after the country gained its independence in October 1991, said Fuad Muradov, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

At that time, chaos and confusion prevailed in all spheres of public life, he said addressing an event dedicated to the June 15 National Salvation Day organized in the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 19 by the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

During that difficult period for the country, the people invited Heydar Aliyev from Nakhchivan to Baku, the MP said, adding Heydar Aliyev accepted the persistent invitation of the people and ruling circles of the republic, arrived in Baku in June 1993 and actively began to work to eliminate the power crisis.

A few days later, on June 15, the great leader, taking into account the insistent requests voiced in the parliament and primarily the desire of the people, agreed to be elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said Muradov. This historic event marked the beginning of a new stage in the life of the republic on the way to get rid of chaos and anarchy, he added.

According to him, with the return of Heydar Aliyev to the leadership of Azerbaijan in 1993, there was a turning point in the socio-political, social, economic, scientific and cultural life of the country, in international relations, and the process of building an independent state began based on scientific foundations, international norms and principles.

“As part of the urgent measures taken by Heydar Aliyev, important steps were taken to form the National Army, create disciplined regular armed forces capable of protecting the national interests of Azerbaijan. The strengthening of statehood in Azerbaijan and the establishment of democratic principles, the successful and swift process of building a democratic, rule-of-law, secular state – all this are connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev,” noted the MP.

By carrying out a stable policy in building a democratic, rule-of-law state, Heydar Aliyev created a solid foundation for the establishment of main principles of human rights and freedoms in the country, said Muradov.

He added that under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the foreign policy of the Azerbaijani state, its relations with the world’s major states and international organizations began to develop on a line based on national interests and far-sighted political prospects.

“Of course, with the development of socio-political processes, problems facing the youth and ways of their solution start to change. Knowing this, Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev created the Ministry of Youth and Sports on July 26, 1994 to more effectively manage the younger generation and unite the youth in a more organized way.”

“After the creation of this ministry, significant work in the field of state youth policy started and special state programs were developed. Another historic step was taken after this – the First Forum of the Azerbaijani Youth was held on Feb. 2, 1996 under the order signed by the great leader on Jan. 26,” Muradov said, adding that under Heydar Aliyev’s order dated Feb. 1, 1997, Feb. 2 was declared the Day of the Azerbaijani Youth.

He noted that a new page opened in Azerbaijan’s sports life with the appointment of Ilham Aliyev as president of the National Olympic Committee in 1998.

As a result, interest in sports increased among the youth, according to Muradov.

“President Ilham Aliyev, successfully continuing the youth policy, signed a decree in 2006 on reorganization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. This historic step plays a very important role in the successful implementation of the state’s youth policy,” he added.

The MP noted that the current development in all spheres in Azerbaijan is the result of the correct policy, the foundation of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and which is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.