Trump offers assistance to UK after London Finsbury Park terror attack

2017-06-19

The United States has offered support to the United Kingdom after a terror attack occurred near a mosque at Finsbury Park in north London, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called due to reports of a van collision involving pedestrians near a mosque in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station. At least one person was killed and 10 more were injured, with eight of them hospitalized in the ramming incident. All of the victims were described as Muslim.

"And we [the United States] have made it very clear that we stand ready to provide any support or assistance that they need," Spicer stated.

A set of deadly terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom hit London in March and in June, and the city of Manchester was targeted in May. In late May, media reported that UK intelligence services had spotted some 23,000 individuals with extremist views considered to pose a potential terrorist threat.