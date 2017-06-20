Over 120 migrants missing in wake of shipwreck in Mediterranean Sea - IOM

2017-06-20 03:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Over 120 migrants are missing following a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, Sputnik reported.

Media reports suggest that the shipwreck took place late on Thursday off the Libyan coast.

"According to testimonies gathered today in Palermo by IOM staff, a shipwreck in the Med may have caused the death of 126 migrants last w/end," Spokesperson for the IOM Flavio Di Giacomo posted on his official Twitter page.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing the worst migration crisis in its history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.

According to the IOM, a total of 71,418 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe by sea as of June 4.