UN analyzing London mosque attack, early signs indicate act of terror

2017-06-20 04:58 | www.trend.az | 0

The United Nations is analyzing available information about the attack near a mosque in London and early data indicates it was a terrorist act, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Monday.

On Sunday night, a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque at Finsbury Park in north London. Police reported that at least one person was killed and ten others were injured. Police have detained the van's driver, a 48-years-old man.

"We are still looking and trying to analyze the details and motivation of what happened," Dujarric stated." It seems to us like an act of terrorism."

Earlier on Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May characterized the event as a terrorist attack, confirming previous statements by officials.

Recently London Mayor Sadiq Khan have stated that Londoners will see more police officers on the street, particularly around mosques and places of worship.

He urged all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant and expressed confidence that the city would never be divided.