Iran’s missile killed at least 50 Daesh terrorists

2017-06-20 06:19 | www.trend.az | 1

At least 50 Daesh terrorists, including several high-ranking commanders, were killed when one of Iran’s missiles hit their headquarters in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr, PressTV reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired six medium-range ground-to-ground ballistic missiles at Daesh bases in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr on Sunday in retaliation for twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital Tehran, which killed 17 people and injured over 50 others.

According to reports, one of the missiles directly hit a Daesh command center in the city of al-Mayadin in Dayr al-Zawr.

Six Libyan Daesh commanders were killed in the attack; two of whom have been identified as Abu Asim al-Libyai and Abdel Kader al-frani, better known as Abu Harith.

On June 7, gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assaults. Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since the Tehran attacks.