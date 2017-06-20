Four Mexican Policemen Killed, Seven Wounded in Attack in State of Guerrero

At least four police officers were killed with another seven injured in an attack in the Mexican state of Guerrero, Sputnik reported.

According to the authority, police were attacked during patrols in the area of ​​the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan.

The State of Guerrero is one of the most dangerous in terms of crime in Mexico, due to the war of criminal groups for the control of drug transit into the United States.