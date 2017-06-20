Nar continues to support Rabita sports club

2017-06-20 09:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Within the frames of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Nar continues to support the Rabita sports club. Thus, the operator successfully launched implementation of the second stage of project, aimed at providing support to the said sports club.

With support of Nar, orphans and children from disadvantaged families are able to participate in regular boxing classes, organized at Rabita sports club. The young boxers are trained by professionals of Rabita, who are World and European champions. The main purpose of holding these training sessions is to efficiently organize the leisure time of the children and increase their interest in sports. Many children, who participated in training sessions within the frames of this project, have won gold medals at various boxing tournaments, held among schoolchildren.

It’s the second year in the row that Nar, being the main sponsor of Rabita sports club, provides the young boxers with brand new sports gear. The president of Rabita sports club Mr. Farkhad Ajalov spoke in praise of the operator’s support for the young boxers, and expressed his confidence that they will achieve great success in the future.

It should be noted that Nar provides all the children who attend the training sessions with all the sports gear, a professional sportsmen might need, as well as the transport. This social project is being implemented with the sponsorship of Nar, within the frames of the operator’s corporate social responsibility strategy. Rabita sports club hosts more than 30 professional boxers.

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about the CSR strategy of Nar.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.