Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 137 times in 24 hours

2017-06-20 09:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 137 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 20.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Farahli, Kamarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Shavarshavan village and on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in Paravakar village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Javakhirli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Qarakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.