UN Secretary-General urges for support to refugees

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres called for support and compassion to the refugees around the globe and urged the world community to protect the rights of refugees.

He made such a statement in a video message on the occasion of the World Refugee Day on June 20. The video message was issued in eight languages.

“Let us reestablish the integrity of the international refugee protection regime. And let us work to give everyone a chance to build a better future together,” Guterres said.

He also noted that the countries with the least often do the most for the refugees.

According to UN, nearly 65 million people were displaced worldwide as of the end of 2016. It is 300,000 more than a year ago. Each day thousands more flee their homes.