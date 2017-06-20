Iran rejects Saudi claim on arresting IRGC personnel

2017-06-20 10:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The Islamic Republic has denied a recent claim by Saudi Arabia on arresting three Iranian military personnel, YJC (Iran's Young Journalists Club website) reported.



Majid Babaei, an official with Iranian interior ministry, has linked the Saudi claim on arresting military personnel to the recent incident in the Persian Gulf which left an Iranian fisherman killed.



He added that the Iranian fishermen did not carry any military equipment but Saudi coastguards still opened fire at the fishing boats.



Babaei's statement contradicts with the other side's report. The Saudi information ministry earlier on Monday issued a statement suggesting the kingdom’s forces had detained three members of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

