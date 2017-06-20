Qatar crisis – beginning of fight for hegemony, says expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Qatar crisis is the beginning of a fight for hegemony in the region, Ilyas Al Najimi, an analyst for Algeria’s Echorouk TV channel, told Trend.

The independent policy pursued by Qatar in the region in recent years doesn’t meet the interests of Saudi Arabia, according to him.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s policy in the Middle East in recent years doesn’t meet the interests of Arab countries, since Riyadh defends the interests of the West with its policy in the region.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

