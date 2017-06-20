Azerbaijan 48th in ITU Global Cybersecurity Index

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan stands 48th in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with 0.559 points.

Among the CIS countries, Azerbaijan is above Ukraine (59th), Moldova (73rd), Kazakhstan (83rd), Tajikistan (91st), Uzbekistan (93rd), Kyrgyzstan (97th), Armenia (111th) and Turkmenistan (132nd).

The top five countries in the ITU index are Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, Oman and Estonia.

The GCI includes results of 193 countries. The Global Cybersecurity Index is a multi-stakeholder initiative to measure the commitment of countries to cybersecurity.