Turkey to sent additional food aid to Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will send additional food aid of 15,000 tons to Qatar, the Turkish Ministry of Economy told Trend June 20.

It is expected that the additional cargo will be sent to Qatar in two ships, said the ministry.

As of now, Turkey has sent 90 aircraft with food to Qatar, added the ministry.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier met with heads and ambassadors of a number of Arab states for resolving the Qatar crisis.

