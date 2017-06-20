ILO director-general to visit Azerbaijan

Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder will visit Azerbaijan in May 2018, said Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference in Baku June 20.

Muslumov said that Ryder will take part in a big conference, which will be dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has recently become a member of the ILO Governing Body for the first time in its history.

This is a great success for Azerbaijan, noted the minister. He added that only those countries which achieved successes in the relevant field can become a member of the ILO Governing Body.

