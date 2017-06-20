Security forces detain 40 “terrorists” in northwestern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian intelligence officials have arrested 40 suspected terrorists in northwestern province of West Azerbaijan amid the country’s recent crackdown on terrorism, an MP said.



MP for West Azerbaijan Province Nader Qazipour has said that the suspects were captured in the cities of Piranshahr, Sardasht, Mahabad, Boukan and Takab, ICANA news agency reported.



Nader Qazipour linked the detainees to the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group adding that they had planned to carry out attacks at the recent religious events in the county.



He further added that the security forces have seized a huge amount of arms and ammunitions from the terrorists, following several anti-terror operations over the past few days.



Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspects over the past weeks following the terror attacks on capital Tehran.



Two separate attacks rocked the capital city on June 7, leaving at least 17 dead and 54 injured.

