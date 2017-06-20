Iran government voices support for IRGC missile attack

2017-06-20

Tehran, Iran, June 20

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The Iranian government has voiced support for a recent missile attack by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) positions in Syria.

“The president has announced that the government supports all missile programs of the IRGC and armed forces and that there is no limit for armed forces to boost their missile capabilities,” government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht told a press conference, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event on June 20.

“The response that the IRGC gave to the IS terrorists was a sign of national power,” he said, adding, “This move goes beyond national security to serve regional security.”

Nobakht further underlined that Iran’s military clout is non-negotiable and that the country’s nuclear deal of 2015 does not restrict its missile program.

On June 19 night, IRGC fired six mid-range ballistic missiles at various targets within a range of 650 to 700 kilometers, including the headquarters, ammunition and logistic depots of the IS.

Syria Star Times reported that the casualties of the attack reached 50 people. Iran said the attack was a retaliation move against June 7 terrorist attacks in Tehran for which IS had claimed responsibility.