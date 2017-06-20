Azerbaijani Armed Forces in action at drills (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

The troops and command control posts, have previously been put on alert are moved to the operational areas in line with the large-scale exercises’ plan, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in a message June 20.

The troops’ management is implemented in a covert and operative way, according to the demands for their organization.

All movements of military personnel and military equipment are regulated by the commandant’s service, says the message.

The troops carry out actions under the terms of current stage of the exercises, according to the message.