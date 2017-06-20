Iraqi PM to address economic co-op in Tehran trip

2017-06-20 13:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 20

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will discuss the improvement of economic ties with Iran in his trip to the neighboring country, government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht told a press conference.

Besides economic issues, joint efforts to confront terrorism and also cooperation on religious (tourism) are on agenda during al-Abadi’s visit to Tehran, Nobakht added, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event on June 20.

The spokesman noted that Iran provides military consultation to the Iraqi government in its fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said the Iraqi prime minister will also visit Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as well.