FM: Azerbaijan supports OSCE MG co-chairs’ call for further talks based on good intentions, political will

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has commented for Trend on the results of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ Baku visit.

What can you say about the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ visit to Azerbaijan, particularly, about the call to continue substantive negotiations based on good intentions and political will of the parties, indicated in the statement issued June 19?

- During the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s constructive position on the conflict settlement process was again conveyed and a wide exchange of views was held on intensification of the negotiation process. They can give a positive result in case of holding negotiations based on good intentions.

Thus, we support the call of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to continue substantive negotiations based on good intentions and political will. The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that it is ready for substantive negotiations on the conflict’s settlement.

The time has come to take serious steps to resolve the conflict. The status quo based on the occupation must be changed. Therefore, Armenia must put an end to lies and various stipulations, and take part in the negotiations with good intentions and political will.