Latvia keen to expand co-op with Azerbaijan in logistics

2017-06-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important partner for Latvia, both in economic and political terms, said Latvian Transport Minister Uldis Augulis.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Latvia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Baku June 20.

The minister said today there are many spheres that have big potential for bilateral cooperation.

Today, the relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia are developing successfully, noted Augulis.

“We intend to develop and bring the relations in education, economy, transit and logistics, tourism, and other sectors to a new level,” he added.

According to the Latvian official, expansion of bilateral relations in logistics is very important. Latvia wants to join together with Azerbaijan the new Silk Road project, which will lead to the development of economy of all participating countries, said the minister.

“Transportation and logistics provide an opportunity to develop entrepreneurship and increase trade turnover,” added Augulis.

According to Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee, the country’s trade turnover with Latvia amounted to $3.72 million in January-May 2017, 11.5 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

Meanwhile, the export of Azerbaijani goods to Latvia rose by 16 percent during the year and amounted to $312,010, and the import of the Latvian products increased by 11.1 percent to $3.4 million.