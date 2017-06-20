FIA reveals 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix dates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

In 2018, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 27-29, according to a provisional calendar by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The next year’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be the fourth race on the calendar.

The German Grand Prix has been again included in the 2018 Formula 1 calendar, while the Malaysian Grand Prix has been excluded from it. Instead, the French Grand Prix will take place after a 10-year break.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on June 23-25.