FIA reveals 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix dates
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20
By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:
In 2018, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 27-29, according to a provisional calendar by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
The next year’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be the fourth race on the calendar.
The German Grand Prix has been again included in the 2018 Formula 1 calendar, while the Malaysian Grand Prix has been excluded from it. Instead, the French Grand Prix will take place after a 10-year break.
The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on June 23-25.