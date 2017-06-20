ILO director-general to visit Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder will visit Azerbaijan in May 2018, said Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference in Baku June 20.

Muslumov said that Ryder will take part in a big conference, which will be dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan has been a member of the International Labor Organization for 25 years, ILO head has never visited the country, noted the minister.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has recently become a member of the ILO Governing Body for the first time in its history.

This is a great success for Azerbaijan, said Muslumov. Entering into the ILO Governing Body means to take a direct part in the preparation of international labor standards, the adoption of political decisions, as well as the dissemination of the organization’s initiatives on employment and social protection on the international arena, he noted.

The minister added that only those countries which achieved successes in the relevant field can become a member of the ILO Governing Body.